The Indian government will continue to impose curbs on sugar exports until October 31, 2023, though it is set to allow the resumption of the commodity’s shipments from November 1 through permits. The Food Ministry will likely issue an order for the permits allotting mill-wise quota shortly.

The order is expected later today and it will be subject to clearance by authorities and likely to be governed by a system that decides how much each mill can ship out.

In a notification issued late on Friday night, the Directorate-General of Foreign Trade said the restriction on sugar exports, which was initially imposed until October 31, will be in place until further orders or October 31, 2023 - whichever is earlier.

Industry sources said this is a precursor to permitting the resumption of sugar exports which were curbed from June 1 to ensure the country had ample stocks for domestic consumption and any rise in the retail price of the commodity was controlled.

Record shipments

India exported a record 11.2 million tonnes (mt) of sugar in the 2021-22 season, which ended on September 30, resulting in domestic stocks declining to their lowest for the second time in a decade. Closing stocks are estimated to have dropped to 6.5 mt as of September 30.

A meeting of the industry stakeholders held earlier this month had arrived at a consensus to permit 7-8 mt of sugar exports. It also decided that the decision could be reviewed in February when a clear picture of production, exports and domestic consumption will be available.

Record availability

According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the apex body of private sugar mills, the total availability of sugar this season will likely be a new high of 41.5 mt, of which 4.5 mt could be diverted for ethanol production. This will leave the country with 35.5 mt of sugar, a tad higher than last season.

Domestic consumption this season is likely to rise to a record 27.5 mt, leaving 80 mt for exports and carryover stocks of 60 mt on September 30, 2023.

The sugar industry is keen that exports should resume from November 1 so that it can take advantage of the absence of Brazil in the sugar market until the end of March. According to industry experts, India can ship out at least 5 mt of sugar the moment shipments are permitted.

The industry expects sugar exports to be permitted in two tranches, but no clear indications are available yet.

