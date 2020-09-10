India to export pomegranates to Australia to tap growing demand

India will now export pomegranate to Australia following completion of the required protocols after months of negotiations between the two sides.

“While Australia already produces pomegranates, India is well placed as one of the world’s largest pomegranate producers to meet shortfalls in the Australian market,” Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell, said on Thursday.

Australia’s growing demand for pomegranates, which is fuelled by their use in restaurants and in cooking shows, can be partly met by India’s exports, he added.

Australia is opening its doors for Indian pomegranates following an import-risk assessment involving significant collaboration and discussions between Indian and Australian authorities.

Trade benefits

“Our growing two-way trade in agricultural products means consumers in India can enjoy Australian walnuts, almonds, and beer made from Australian malting barley. Australian consumers can likewise savour Indian mangoes, table grapes and — now — pomegranates,” the High Commissioner added.

“There are many other examples, which provide consumers in Australia and India with greater choice along with trade benefits for our economies, and the livelihoods of our farmers,” he said. India, however, is not too keen to increase market access for Australia’s dairy products, including milk, cheese and chocolates, by bringing down tariff walls as domestic dairy farmers continue to demand protection for their livelihoods.

“There are bio-security conditions which must be met by Australian importers, and I encourage Indian exporters to work with their customers and Indian export authorities to ensure Australia’s importing country requirements are met,” said O’Farrell.

Import conditions can be found on the Australian Government’s Biosecurity Import Conditions Database, as per the statement.