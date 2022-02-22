India to head International Rubber Study Group

India has been unanimously elected for the new Chairmanship of the International Rubber Study Group (IRSG). IRSG is the inter-governmental organisztion of natural rubber (NR) and synthetic rubber (SR) producing and consuming countries.

Head of the Indian delegation to IRSG, and Executive Director of Indian Rubber Board, KN Raghavan, will officiate as the Chairman of IRSG for the next two years.

The position of chairman became vacant as Cote’d Ivoire completed its term as chairman. India, being both a producer and a consumer of rubber, will be in a good position to protect the interests of both producers and consumers in IRSG.

The group was formed in the year 1944 with Singapore as headquarters. IRSG is the only forum where NR and SR producers and consumers can come together for discussing issues of mutual interest.

Apart from collecting and disseminating statistics on the production, consumption and trade in NR and SR globally, the IRSG provides its member governments with a forum for discussion on matters affecting the world rubber industry and acts as a interface between government and the Industry. Further, it is the only International commodity body approved by Common Fund for Commodities for development financing in rubber sector.

Apart from member governments, the IRSG has a panel of associates to encourage interaction between industry and the Secretariat. Any company or organisation interested in the rubber industry can be a member of the panel of associates on payment of annual membership fee.

There are three major international rubber organisations such as ANRPC, IRSG and IRRDB. The first two are inter-governmental and the third is a network of research institutions.

The new chairman of the group, Raghavan will preside over the meeting of the Heads of Delegation scheduled on March 31 at Singapore.