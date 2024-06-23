As Chair of London-based International Sugar Organisation (ISO), India will be hosting the global body’s annual sugar meet in New Delhi during June 25-27. The main event will be inaugurated by Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on June 25 while internal meetings of ISO are planned during June 26-27.

As part of the forthcoming 64th ISO Council Session an international workshop has been planned on June 25 on the topic “Sugar & Bio-Energy - Emerging Vistas”, where many experts from India as well as from ISO are likely to discuss on various issues, an official source said.

Largest consumer

India is the largest consumer and second largest producer of sugar in the world with about 15 per cent share in global sugar consumption and about 20 per cent in production. Brazil is the top sugar producer in the world.

During the workshop, a session on Sustainability through Diversification has been planned which will be addressed by Narender Mohan, a former director of National Sugar Institute (NSI), Godavari Biorefineries’ Samir Somaiya, Atul Mulay of Praj Industries and Avantika Saraogi of Balrampur Chinni Mills.

The panellists on “Global Demand and Supply of Sugar” session include Kiran Wadhawana of Comdex India, Claudiu Covrig of Covrig Analytics, Ravi Gupta of Shree Renuka Sugars and Sandeep Kadam of ED&F Man India.