In the wake of sea-level rise and rise in sea surface temperature among many other climate-induced issues, the Centre has signalled making ambitious deliberations on greening the marine fisheries sector.

“India is committed to make plans to address climate change and take measures for greening the marine fisheries sector ensuring that the sector is on a path for sustainability,” Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary to the Department of Fisheries. The country would go for appropriate innovative technologies required for the de-carbonisation of the sector, he said.

He was speaking on greening the fisheries sector on the sidelines of the international symposium on innovations in fishing technologies.

Mobilising support to transform

Citing the Prime Minister’s Panchamrit (five promises) to increase the non-fossil energy to 500 GW by 2030 and to ensure that 50 per cent of the energy requirements come from renewable energy, Mehra said the country is determined to set the stage for using renewable energy in the fisheries sector. In terms of global greenhouse gas emissions, India’s fishing sector has a low impact. However, the country will mobilise support to transform the sector and tackle environmental issues, he said.

Kerala, he said, has shown an example in this regard with some fishermen groups taking efforts to turn fishing vessels green by moving from the use of petrol to natural gas. Similar initiatives are being emulated in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu by fishermen associations, he said, adding that more such efforts are in the offing. The transformation process requires extensive training, education, and awareness programmes for fishermen and other stakeholders, he said.

Viewing that the sea-level rise is alarming, the meet suggested technological innovations in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change. “Global fishing fleet annually consumes about 30-40 million tonnes of fuel and accounts for more than 1 per cent of the global marine fuel demand. Hence, a holistic policy and management solution is required to address the problem”, the meet proposed.

In order to achieve de-carbonisation in the fisheries sector, the fishing ecosystem as a whole should be taken into account, instead of limiting it to fuel for fishing, Commodore Debesh Lahiri, Executive Director of the National Maritime Foundation (NMF). Maintaining that the transformation would not happen overnight, he emphasised the need for scientific training as well as proper legislation. He suggested the adoption of green technologies, emphasis on spatial mapping and digitalisation of port and shipping operation to achieve the targets.