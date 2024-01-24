The Indian government has decided to increase the quantity of wheat offered on sale through the Food Corporation of India (FCI) every week by another 50,000 tonnes to 5 lakh tonne (lt). This will be from the next round of auction, after there was a dip in average selling price of the grain in the e-auction held on Wednesday.

While 4,000 tonnes each of additional quantity will be offered in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, as many as six States including Haryana and Bihar have been allotted 3,000 tonnes extra in next week’s auction.

On January 17 auction, the total quantity offered for sales was hiked to 4.5 lt from 4 lt and earlier from December 13 it was hike to 4 lt from 3 lt. On January 31, there will be 5 lt wheat to be auctioned by the FCI, official sources said.

Curbing price rise

Out of 4.5 lt, offered in the weekly auction held on January 24, as much as 4.24 lt (over 94 per cent) have been sold.

As the demand is seen to remain robust until next crop arrives, millers expect whatever quantity the government offers, over 90 per cent is likely to be sold in every round. The government has also increased the quantity maximum where demand is also the highest so that processors do not bid very high.

“The government does not want to send a signal that wheat is being sold at very high rates. So curtailing the highest bid rates are also a priority,” an official source said.

With 4.24 lt sold in Wednesday’s auction, FCI has so far sold 71.01 lt since it started selling wheat to augment open market availability from June 28.

Below economic cost

The average selling price of wheat was ₹2,250.55/quintal on current round against ₹2,263.81 in the previous week, a marginal drop of ₹13/quintal. The government has kept the reserve price of wheat in the auction at about ₹2,129/quintal, which is much below the economic cost of the grain at ₹2,703, the official said.

The average selling prices in the northern and eastern regions dropped below the minimum support price of ₹2,275/quintal at ₹2,266 and ₹2,265, respectively. In southern region, the average price was ₹2,231/quintal, in western region ₹2,223/quintal and in north-west India ₹2,159/quintal.

The highest price in Punjab was ₹2,280/quintal and out of 40,000 tonnes offered for sale, processors had bid for 39,250 tonnes but FCI sold 38,670 tonnes at an average of ₹2,173, industry sources said.

Bids in UP

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, the highest price was ₹2,600/quintal offered by Rudhraksha Agro India for 300 tonnes, the sources said, adding two bidders purchased at higher rates but the quantity was only 10 tonnes, each. Out of 62,000 tonnes offered for sale in UP, processors had bid for 65,150 tonnes but FCI sold 62,000 tonnes at an average ₹2,420.

In Rajasthan, the highest rate was ₹2,365/quintal and 36,590 tonnes got sold out at an average ₹2,283 whereas 37,500 tonnes were offered.