Indian Immunologicals Ltd, a leading vaccine manufacturer, has partnered with Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA), Chennai for the commercial development of a recombinant monovalent viral nervous necrosis vaccine for finfish developed by CIBA.

Viral nervous necrosis (VNN) or viral encephalopathy and retinopathy (VER) is an acute viral disease affecting several species of marine, brackishwater and freshwater fishes.

The disease causes up to 100 per cent mortality in larval and early juvenile stages. Adult fish, when infected, is asymptomatic, but can transmit the virus to the offspring through eggs and gonadal fluids, a press release said.

India is the third largest fish producer in the global sphere and more than 65 per cent of India’s fish is through Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture.

The main constraint to aquaculture globally, however, is disease with an estimate that 20 per cent of all cultured aquatic animals are lost because of infectious diseases, amounting to more than $10 billion losses annually on a global scale.

K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited said, “IIL is the first in India to get fish vaccines. We are covering different kinds of fishes (fresh water, brackish water, etc.) and culture conditions (pond, cage culture, etc.) and are aware of the challenges associated with being the first, having been in similar situations for many other livestock vaccines. We are working at multiple fronts in defining pathways for commercial development of fish vaccines in India”.

Kuldeep K. Lal, Director, ICAR-CIBA said “viral nervous necrosis is a major threat for brackishwater aquaculture. The VNN vaccine developed by CIBA can prevent vertical transmission of the disease to the off-springs and prevent mortality in fingerlings. The vaccine can play a significant role in controlling the loss due to VNN in India and other Asian countries”.

