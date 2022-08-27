Indian Institute of Spices Research ties up with Bayer Crop Science 

ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode, has signed an agreement with Bayer Crop Science Limited, Thane for capacity building, development of plant protection schedule and nematode management programmes.

The collaboration mainly focuses on sharing research knowledge, expertise, and capabilities of IISR to Bayer besides providing technical expertise for conducting capacity building programmes for good agricultural practices for production of spices such as black pepper, cardamom, ginger and turmeric.

The agreement also involves testing Bayer chemicals for nematode management, creating awareness and frontline demonstrations on nematode management in black pepper, ginger and turmeric among farmers.

C. K Thankamani, Director, IISR said “it is a great moment for the Institute wherein both the signatories are collaborating with a goal to develop best practices for safe spice production towards achieving the aim and mission of the MoU for the benefit of the farming community of India at large”.