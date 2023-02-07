India, which has emerged as the highest milk producer in the world, has seen a 51 per cent increase in milk production during the last eight years.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said the milk production in the country increased from 146.31 million tonnes (mt) in 2014-15 to 221.06 mt in 2021-22, recording a growth of 51.06 per cent.

However, the overall production in the world went up by 14.72 per cent during that period. World milk production increased to 918.16 mt in 2021-22 from 800.33 mt in 2014-15.

Referring to the production data of Food and Agriculture Organization Corporate Statistical Database (FAOSTAT), he said India is the highest milk producer. India’s share in the total milk production in the world was at 24.08 per cent in 2021-22. India’s share in global milk production was at 18.28 per cent in 2014-15.

Price up

Along with milk production, the price of the commodity has also gone up by more than 10 per cent for a common consumer in the country in the last three years.

The average price of the toned milk went up from ₹42.29 a litre in 2020-21 to ₹48.49 a litre in 2022-23, recording a growth of 14.12 per cent. The average price of double toned milk increased from ₹38.62 a litre in 2020-21 to ₹43.91 a litre, recording a growth of 13.70 per cent. The average price of full cream milk increased from ₹52.83 a litre in 2020-21 to ₹58.16 a litre, recording a growth of 10.09 per cent.

Rupala said the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying does not regulate the procurement and sale prices of milk in the country. Prices are decided by the cooperative and private dairies based on their cost of production and in general, by market forces. He said the department reviews and monitors the milk situation in the country on a regular basis.

