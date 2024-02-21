With the Consumer Affairs Secretary refuting claims made by Union Minister of State Bharati Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and other ministers that the Centre has lifted the ban on onion exports, farmers and traders in Nashik, the onion hub of India, are seeking a clarification on the issue. They have urged the Government to clarify its stand to prevent further damage to onion prices and supply fluctuations.

In the last few days, politicians, including Bharati Pawar who represents the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency in Nashik, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with his other cabinet colleagues reiterated that the Centre has decided to lift the ban on onion export. Politicians even congratulated the Union Government for the decision.

Export ban not lifted

Despite earlier reports suggesting the ban might be lifted, the Centre clarified that the ban on onion exports will continue until March 31. Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told the media that the ban will remain in place. Exports of onions were banned from December 8, 2023, until March 31 this year to ensure an adequate supply of onions to domestic consumers at reasonable prices. The government’s decision was influenced by factors such as the delay in kharif arrivals, the amount of onions exported, and the global situation, including trade and non-trade restrictions imposed by major suppliers.

Farmers’ organisations agitated

“We denounce the government’s decision to stick to the export ban. Onion farmers are united and we will show our power the government” said Bharat Dighole, President of the Maharashtra Onion Growers Association.

Shetkari Sanghatana leaders said even after the meeting on Sunday the Union Government didn’t issued a notification to lift the ban and it is playing with the emotions of farmers who have suffered heavy losses because of the export ban.

Meanwhile, onion farmers in the State have questioned political leaders who made announcements that the government has decided to lift the export ban. “ Politicians and ministers should explain why they misguided farmers on this issue” said farmer SP Paigude.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit