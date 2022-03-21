Country’s main potash manufacturer and importer Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) has signed an agreement with Israel Chemicals for supply of 6-6.5 lakh tonnes muriate of potash (MoP) per annum for next five years until 2027, to boost domestic availability of this key fertilizer mainly used in horticulture and plantation crops.

IPL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL) in the presence of Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

MoU for innovation

“India and Israel share an extensive economic, defence, and strategic relationship based on mutual trust and cooperation. Agriculture sector in India has huge potential and provides ample opportunities to collaborate and innovate,” Mandaviya said. He also said that both countries should work together in the field of research in the fertilizer sector to benefit the farming community.

The government is committed to increase the agricultural production and income of farmers with judicious use of fertilizers, the minister said and sought the cooperation of Israeli side in improving use of alternate environment-friendly fertilizers.

To boost farm output

The minister also said the MoU is an important step towards increasing the availability of MoP in the country and will further boost farm output in the country.

Israel Chemicals is also working with the IPL in operating a project titled ‘Potash for Life focused on achieving higher fertilizer use efficiency’ with an aim to increase the income of farmers, he added.