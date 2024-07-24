As India strives to deal with the United States’ ban on wild-caught shrimps without using turtle excluder devices (TEDs) in fishing boats, the country is in the process of implementing another regulation - the Marine Mammal Protection Act 2026 -- which, according to fishers, would pose a further challenge to the thriving seafood exports.

The traditional fishing community has voiced concern about the proposed regulation, saying that it will hit the fishermen hard and lead to trade disruption and economic losses for exporting countries.

Charles George, president of Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi, said the traditional fishing sector is already passing through severe financial stress following the US ban on wild caught shrimps and the execution of the new Act would further worsen the situation. He urged both the Central and state governments to chalk out strategies to counter the move to save the fishery sector from another crisis.

Fishing communities’ anxiety comes when the Kerala government is working out methods to install turtle excluder devices (TED) in fishing nets to overcome the US ban on wild-caught shrimps from India, effective from August 2019. Fishery experts also discussed the issues connected with the challenges to be faced by the Indian seafood industry with the introduction of MMPA at a recent meeting convened in Kochi to devise an action plan to install TED’s in fishing boats.

The proposed MMPA would require all countries exporting seafood to the US market to adhere to the prescribed marine by-catch standards. The Act sets stringent standards to prevent the killing or serious injury of dolphins, whales, and other marine mammals that often become trapped or entangled in fishing nets.

Pawan Kumar G., national president of the Seafood Exporters Association of India, said that besides MMPA on ocean catch, the US is also implementing FSMA 204 to conduct traceability of aquaculture shrimps. However, he said that the sector would more or less comply with MMPA by installing TED’s in trawling boats. “We need to study if there is any further clause in the Act to follow”, he said.

Sunil Mohammed, a fishery scientist, said while MMPA creates challenges for exporters, it also incentivises more sustainable fishing practices that benefit marine mammals in the long run. The strict standards in the Act incentivise foreign fisheries to adopt more sustainable fishing practices that minimise by-catch of marine mammals. This would have a positive impact on global marine mammal populations. The Act can contribute to a more sustainable future for both marine mammals and the seafood industry by promoting collaboration, technological advancements, and responsible fishing practices, he added.

The Marine Products Export Development Authority has already funded a marine mammal assessment in the Indian seas by CMFRI and the Fisheries Survey of India.

