Indian Society for Spices to confer Sugandha Bharathi, Sugandhasree awards

The Indian Society for Spices (ISS) at the Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) will give away Sugandha Bharathi and Sugandhasree awards during SYMSAC X 2021, an international symposium on Spices and Aromatic Crops.

PN Ravindran, renowned plant breeder, author and writer, best known for his contributions in the field of spices research, development and documentation has been selected for the Sugandha Bharathi award.

He is the former director and project coordinator of IISR and a distinguished scientist who has authored spices-related books for many international publishers.

ISS has been honouring outstanding individuals in the field of spices research and development with Sugandha Bharathi award every four years. The awardees are selected for their lifetime contribution for the development and improvement of spices, aromatic crops and medicinal plants. The award consists of a gold medal and a citation.

For Sugandhasree awards, ISS has selected T Joseph, a nutmeg farmer from Kottayam, recognising his innovations in spice crops for enhanced income with sustainability. Joseph, a retired employee of FACT, has been engaging in intercrop cultivation while focussing on nutmeg. ISS presents this award in every two years to promote farmers’ innovations.

ISS will confer the awards on awardees during the four-day international symposium at IISR planned from February 9-12.