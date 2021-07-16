Indian soyameal outpriced in global market, exports slump 50% in June

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
High prices of soyabean and its meal affected soyameal exports in June.
According to the data compiled by Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), the country exported 25,918 tonnes of soyabean meal during June against 52,434 tonnes in May, recording a decline of 50.57 per cent.
Indian soyameal prices touched $890 a tonne during second week of July compared to $400 (FOB) Argentina.
BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA, said that India is now totally outpriced for the export of soyabean in the world market as the average price jumped from ₹43,100 a tonne in November to ₹76,000 in July. Soyameal price has gone up from ₹36,100 a tonne in November to ₹65,000 now.
Poultry association bats for duty-free import of 1.2 million tonne soyameal import
Stating that the high price of the meal has hit not only the export but also the poultry farmers, Mehta said mainly small farmers are finding very difficult to survive in this difficult time. High input cost for eggs and chicken has also escalated the chicken prices which affecting consumer, he said.
It is high time that the Government considered imports of soyabean meal, including GM varieties, for short period up to September 30, to cool down prices of both soyabean and soyameal to support the poultry industry, he said.
However, the overall export of oilmeals increased by 27 per cent during the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22. The country exported 7,35,312 tonnes of oilmeals during April-June of 2021-22 as against 5,79,387 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2020-21.
Mehta said the export of rapeseed meal increased substantially due to higher shipment to South Korea and Thailand. Ricebran extraction is performing better due to larger demand from Vietnam and Bangladesh.
The export of rapeseed meal stood at 3.84.807 tonnes during Q1 of 2021-22 against 2,88,310 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. India exported 1,53,177 tonnes (98,787 tonnes) of ricebran extraction, and 79,271 tonnes (62,821 tonnes) of castorseed meal during the period.
Buyers abroad shun costlier Indian soyameal
South Korea imported 2,52,063 tonnes of oilmeals (1,82,136 tonnes) during the first three months of 2021-22. This included 1,99,635 tonnes of rapeseed meal, 41,472 tonnes of castorseed meal and 10.956 tonnes of soyabean meal.
During the period, Vietnam imported 1,14,857 tonnes (1.20,943 tonnes) of oilmeals from India, including 88,306 tonnes of ricebran extraction, 25,523 tonnes of rapeseed meal and 1028 tonnes of soyabean meal.
Thailand imported 77003 tonnes of oilmeals (65,188 tonnes); Bangladesh imported 90,589 tonnes (25,540 tonnes); and Taiwan imported 23,944 tonnes (37,529 tonnes) of oilmeals during the April-June of 2021-22.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...