Indian spice exporters participate in buyer-seller meet with Thai importers

The Spices Board brought together over 240 spice exporters from India and 60 importers from Thailand for a webinar and a virtual buyer-seller meet aiming to boost trade between the two countries.

Apart from leading importers and exporters of spices, a number of trade associations, chambers of commerce, leading supermarket chains and departmental stores also participated in the event, as per a press release issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

The event was co-organised by the Indian Embassy in Bangkok.

India, on an average, exports 68,225 tonne of spices to Thailand every year, valued at ₹944.35 crore. This accounts for 6 per cent volume and 5 per cent in value of India’s total spice exports, the release pointed out.

Major spices exported from India to Thailand are chillies, turmeric, garlic, and value-added products, spice oils and curry powders.

The Spices Board is in the process of launching a unique virtual platform for export facilitation and promotion, said D Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board.

This platform would provide the exporters with updated trade and market information in addition to the facilities for setting up their virtual office in the portal, he added.

“The portal will also have the facilities to conduct virtual trade fairs and meets, seminars, workshops and training programmes for the Indian spice industry,” he added.