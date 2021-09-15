Sweet news: Indian sugar mills sign forward contracts to export 12 lakh tonnes next season

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Indian mills and exporters have signed forward contracts to export 12 lakh tonnes of sugar ahead of the new crushing season for the crop year 2021-22 starting October. This is claimed to be the first time that such forward contracts have been signed by the mills and without any government assistance.
“Before the start of the new season, the advance deals are happening. For the first time India has entered into forward contracts for almost 12 lakh tonnes and that too under the Open General Licence (OGL), without any support of the Government subsidy,” said Prakash Naiknavare, Managing Director, National Federation of Co-operative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSF).
Maharashtra sugar mills to start crushing from Oct 15
Indian sugar has been in great demand as other major exporters such as Brazil and Thailand have been facing supply issues. For the current season 2020-21 ending this month, the exports are seen touching a record 71 lakh tonnes, surpassing the previous high of 59 lakh tonnes during 2019-20, he said.
“If this demand trend continues, I feel this 12 lakh tonnes will go up quite a bit and by the end of the 2021-22 season, we can export 50-60 lakh tonnes of both raw and whites under OGL,” Naiknavare told BusinessLine.
Recently, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the apex trade body of private mills, said sugar exports for 2021-22 season could touch 60 lakh tonnes.
India sugar sector set to have bumper export season
Further, Naiknavare said, the Brazilian sugar season is getting curtailed this month instead of November. “We have an opportunity between October and January as sugar is not available from any other destination in the global market apart from India,” he said.
In a bid to tap the emerging huge export demand, NFCSF has urged its member mills to start producing the raw sugar, instead of whites.
“We have appealed to all our members across the country to start the season with raw sugar. Traditionally, they start with white sugar. Instead of that, we have asked them to start with raw sugar, produce raw sugar and export so that their liquidity can improve,” Naiknavare said.
Mills and exporters have, so far, shipped out a record 34.28 lakh tonnes of raw sugar in the 2020-21 season, followed by 25.66 lakh tonnes of whites and 1.88 lakh tonnes of raw sugar, according the data released recently by ISMA. Additionally, mills are reported to have delivered about 7.17 lakh tonnes of raw sugar to port-based refineries for refining and exports.
Naiknavare said production of raw sugar has many advantages compared to the whites. “For raw sugar production, the cost is less, besides steam saving is good and recovery goes up. More importantly, mills can save on their interest costs. When mills start producing white sugar, they have to store it in godown before selling, incurring heavy interest burden. All that is saved here,” Naiknavare said adding that raw sugar is produced and exported immediately.
Morever, prices are good currently and in future, they are likely to be better than now due to Brazil and Thailand factors, he said. “The raw sugar is preferred over white because 75 per cent of the global tradeable surplus of around 500 lakh tonnes is raw sugar. There is a lot of sense in going for raw sugar exporting for those destinations where Brazil and Thailand sugar would have gone,” Naiknavare added.
India’s sugar production for 2020-21 season is estimated at 31 million tonnes. Acreage under sugarcane this year, according to the Agriculture Ministry’s latest estimates, is pegged at 54.70 lakh hectares, about 1.4 per cent higher than corresponding last year’s 53.96 lakh hectares.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
₹1550 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1545153015621580 Outlook is bearish. Go short on a break below the support ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...