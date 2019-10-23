Indian tea prices in Q3 increase 4.44%

Tea Prices in the first three quarters (Q3) of the current calendar in all the auction centres in the country have increased by 4.44 per cent over Jan-Sept 2018.

Prices have increased in the auction centres in both the North and South, thereby proving an overall improvement in the prices all over the country, reveals our analysis of the latest data available with the Tea Board.

The average price in all the auction centres in the country till September rose to ₹141.94 a kg from ₹135.91 in Jan-Sep 2018.

This increase of ₹6.03 marked a gain of 4.44 per cent.

The average price of the teas in the North Indian auction centres in the first three quarters rose to ₹154.18 a kg from ₹148.46 in Jan-Sep 2018.

This increase of ₹5.72 marked a gain of 3.85 per cent.

Percentage-wise, South India fared better than North India. The average price in South Indian auction centres in the nine months increased to ₹102.87 a kg from ₹ 98.75 in Jan-Sept 2018.

This gain of ₹4.12 a kg marked a growth of 4.17 per cent.