India’s buffalo meat (carabeef) exports during calendar year 2025 will likely rise by 4 per cent to 1.65 million tonnes (mt) on rising demand from countries in the Middle East, South-East Asia and Africa, according to the USDA Post New Delhi. In 2024, the carabeef exports were estimated at 1.58 mt.

According to a latest report by USDA’s local office in New Delhi, shipments of carabeef to the traditionally high-volume market of Egypt are expected to be down in 2024, due to higher prices. However, Indian carabeef exports are anticipated to exhibit a steady growth in markets such as Malaysia, Vietnam, Iraq, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, other countries with a relatively smaller demand for Indian carabeef exports, including Oman, Senegal, Russia, and Uzbekistan are playing a role in the growth trend, the Post said.

As per the Apeda data, in the first six months of the current financial year 2024-25, India’s buffalo meat exports were over 5.53 lt valued at $1,806 million. In the same period a year ago, buffalo meat shipments were over 6.1 lt valued at $1,734.40 million. Vietnam was the largest buyer during H1FY25 with volumes exceeding over 1.06 lt valued at $364.70 million, followed by Egypt with volumes of 96,152 tonnes valued at $307.45 million. Malaysia was the third largest buyer of Indian buffalo meat exports with volumes touching 76,282 tonnes valued at $248.70 million. Iraq, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Philippines, Jordan and Oman were among the top ten buyers of the Indian buffalo meat during H1 this fiscal.

Domestic offtake unchanged

Further, the USDA Post estimates that India’s 2025 beef production (mostly carabeef) is forecast to reach 4.64 mt, up from 4.57 mt on steady domestic and export demand. Domestic consumption is expected to remain the same in 2025 as in 2024 at 2.99 mt, due to the ongoing food inflation concerns, it said.

India’s cattle herd size — comprising of bovine cattle and Asia domestic water buffalo — is forecast at 307 million head in 2025, largely unchanged in comparison to 2024. The calf crop in 2025 is forecast to grow marginally to 71 million head. The government of India’s support for dairy development, animal healthcare, and breeding is producing growth in calf crop and reducing loss and residuals, the Post said.