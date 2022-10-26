Wheat arrivals during October 1-24 are at a three-year high, though they are lower than the inflow seen during the same period a month ago in agriculture produce marketing committee (APMC) yards.

According to data from Agmarknet, a unit of the Ministry of Agriculture, arrivals during October 1-24 at APMCs across the country were 6.75 lakh tonnes (lt) compared with 9.1 lt during September 1-24.

However, arrivals in October are at a three-year high. The inflows at APMCs during the period in 2021, 2020 and 2019 were 4.99 lt, 3.81 lt and 6.9 lt, respectively.

Clear signal

Data show that arrivals since the beginning of the rabi marketing season on April 1 till now are also at a three-year high of 21.51 million tonnes (mt). In comparison, arrivals during the same period last year, 2020 and 2019 were 18 mt, 15.57 mt and 23.65 mt respectively.

“This year’s arrivals are a clear signal that the wheat that was held back by some big farmers and traders is now coming to the markets,” said a trader not wishing to identify.

According to the Food Corporation of India, the Centre was able to procure 18.79 mt this year compared with 43.44 mt a year ago. This resulted in the outgoing Union Food Secretary, Sudhanshu Pandey, saying the 25-odd mt of wheat that could not be procured would have to come to the market.

The trade attributes two reasons for the arrivals being lower than in September. One, October had too many holidays in the first week resulting in arrivals being affected. It is also evident from the weighted average price of wheat increasing to ₹2,621.3 a quintal in the first week of October compared with ₹2,400.74 in the last week of September.

Festival season demand

According to the Consumer Affairs Ministry, wheat prices in retail outlets are lower at ₹30.53 currently against ₹30.65 a month ago. Still. they are over 13 per cent higher year-on-year.

Arrivals in the first week this month were 1.62 lt and increased to 2.54 lt in the second week. Last week, arrivals were 2.24 lt but the lower inflow was due to farmers being busy with Diwali preparation. “Arrivals this week will be crucial, particularly since the Centre has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat at ₹2,125 a quintal for the marketing season starting April 1,” said a trader. “Prices have dropped as there is a lull in demand with almost all festivities coming to an end,” he said.

Wheat prices have increased by ₹100-150 a quintal over the past month. “Wheat is delivered at Bangalore at ₹2,800,” said Pramod Kumar, President, Roller Flour Mills Federation of India (RFMFI).

Export demand

A South-based miller said arrivals were higher in September as farmers may have brought the wheat to ensure they had the money for the festival season. “Wheat arrivals may pick up in the coming weeks now that there is a clear picture of the MSP,” the miller said.

In May this year, wheat prices ruled over ₹2,500 a quintal, a record, following export demand in view of the Ukraine war. As Ukraine and Russia account for 30 per cent of the global wheat trade, consuming nations such as Egypt looked to India to help them.

This resulted in FCI wheat procurement dropping by over 56 per cent. In view of this, and to contain rising food inflation, the Centre banned wheat exports from May 13.

Besides export demand, wheat prices gained in view of a heatwave that swept across the country during March-April. It affected the crop’s yield. This resulted in wheat production dropping from the initially estimated 111.43 mt this year.

As per the fourth advance estimate of the Agriculture Ministry, wheat production is projected to be 106.84 mt compared with 109.59 mt last year.

The Indian wheat export ban drove up global prices to $12.77 a bushel ($469.16 a tonne) on the Chicago Board of Trade before cooling to $8.35 ($306.77) currently.

