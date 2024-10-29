India’s agri exports were down by half a per cent for the first half of current financial year at $12.13 billion on dip in cereal shipments, mainly non-basmati rice. In the same period last year, the agri shipments stood at 12.19 billion.

As per the latest data released by the Agricultural and Processed Foods Export Development Authority (APEDA), the fall in non-basmati rice exports pulled down the overall cereal shipments by 8.35 per cent to $5.22 billion during April-September period from corresponding last year’s $5.69 billion.

Basmati rice exports during H1FY25 were up 10.8 per cent at $2.87 billion ($2.59 billion in same period last year). In volume terms, the basmati shipments grew around 18 per cent to 27.20 lakh tonnes from previous year’s 23.07 lakh tonnes.

The removal of minimum export price towards the end of the quarter is expected to help the shipments of the aromatic rice in the year ahead.

Non-basmati rice exports fell 16.84 per cent during the period to $2.25 billion ($2.70 billion) on account of the curbs placed on the shipments of rice. However, the export restrictions were removed towards the end of September and the shipments of white rice has been allowed by the Government, which should help the exporters gain back the marketshare.

Non-basmati volumes dropped almost 47 per cent to 46.52 lakh tonnes during April-September this year from the same period last year’s 68.81 lakh tonnes, largely on account of the restrictions imposed on exports. Shipments of other cereals including maize and wheat were also down during the period.

Shipments of livestock products registered a 7 per cent growth at $2.23 billion led by buffalo meat and dairy products. Buffalo meat exports jumped 4 per cent to $1.8 billion ($1.73 billion) despite a marginal drop in volumes at 5.53 lakh tonnes (6.10 lakh tonnes).

Dairy exports were up 33.6 per cent at $290 million ($217 million) on higher volumes of 90,290 tonnes (80,372 tonnes). However, poultry products saw a 12 per cent decline at $71 million ($81 million).

Exports of processed fruits and vegetables including pulses were up 11.67 per cent at $1.19 billion ($1.07 billion). Pulses exports were up 7.8 per cent at $349 million ($323 million) on higher volumes of 3.16 lakh tonnes (3.04 lakh tonnes).

Other processed food exports including groundnuts and guargum registered a 6.9 per cent growth at $2.34 billion ($2.19 billion).

Fresh fruits and vegetables registered a 1.81 per cent decline at $844 million ($859 million) on dip in volumes.

Cashew kernel exports fell 12 per cent during April-September at $139 million over previous year’s $158 million.

