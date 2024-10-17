India’s pulses imports were up 73 per cent in value terms for the first half of current financial year.

Pulses imports stood at $2.187 billion during April-September period of current fiscal compared with $1.265 billion a year ago, per quick estimates released by the Commerce Ministry.

During September, pulses imports in value were up 34.79 per cent at $425.78 million against $315.89 million a year ago. The official data on volumes and category wise imports are yet to be released.

The trade sees jump in import volumes of pulses such as tur, urad, desi chikpea among others, while there appears to be a slowdown in inflow of lentils on rise in domestic output and also that of yellow peas in recent months.

Curbs off to boost supplies

During fiscal 2023-24, India’s pulses imports almost doubled to $3.74 billion. Pulses imports have risen after the Government removed curbs to boost supplies and contain the price rise, following a shortfall in the domestic output due to erratic weather pattern in the recent years.

Rahul Chauhan of iGrain India said there was a shortage of tur due to continuous decrease in production, while the demand is on the rise. To fill the demand-supply gap, imports are increasing. During the April-September period, imports of tur are expected to reach around 6.09 lakh tonnes, estimates Chauhan compared with 2.74 lakh tonnes last year.

India imports tur mainly from Myanmar and East African countries such as Mozambique and Tanzania.

“There is continuous supply of urad from Myanmar. April-September urad imports may reach 4.08 lakh tonnes against 2.4 lakh tonnes a year ago. In the current kharif season, the area under urad was lower than last year, but productivity will be higher due to good rains. Demand supply gap is being filled up by imports,” he said.

Lentils import may drop

Imports of desi chikpeas or gram are expected to be around 1.03 lakh tonnes for April-Sept compared with 11,143 tonnes a year ago.

Chauhan said the expected imports of lentils during April-September may drop to 3.85 lakh tonnes as compared to 8.02 lakh tonnes a year ago. Imports of yellow peas have also slowed down in recent months and for the April-September period, they may by 10.23 lakh tonnes, he said. The Government has extended the import window for yellow peas till December 31, 2024.

The pulses trade expects the import of yellow peas to be in the range of 3.3-3.5 million tonnes by December 31, 2024. Total imports of yellow peas till August 31 could be around 2.2 million tonnes. For September-October another 7 lakh tonnes have been contracted. By end of October, imports could be around 3 million tonnes, Bimal Kothari, chairman of India Pulses and Grains Association, told businessline recently. Another 3-4 lakh tonnes of yellow peas are expected to come in during November-December.