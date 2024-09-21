The country’s horticulture production is estimated to have dipped marginally by 0.65 per cent to 353.19 million tonnes (mt) in 2023-24 (July-June) as compared to 355.48 mt in the previous year, according to the third advance estimate released on Saturday. In the second advance estimates, the agriculture ministry had estimated horticulture production at 352.23 mt.

Officials said the drop in overall horticulture output was due to lower vegetable production since fruit output has increased. They also added that the drop in onion among all vegetables was very high.

Vegetable production is pegged at 205.80 mt, lower than 212.55 mt in 2022-23. However, the third advance estimate is up from the 204.96 mt of vegetables pegged in the second estimate in April. The ministry said an increase in the production of tomatoes, cabbage, cauliflower, and some other vegetables offset a decline in staples like potatoes and onions.

Onion production is estimated at 24.24 mt, down from 30.21 mt a year ago, and potato production at 57.05 mt, down from 60.14 mt. However, tomato production is estimated to have increased to 21.32 mt from 20.43 mt. Potato production had dipped in Bihar and West Bengal, while onion declined in Maharashtra.

On the other hand, fruit production has been pegged 2.29 per cent higher to 112.73 mt in 2023-24 from 110.21 mt in 2022-23. The ministry said that increased production was noticed in mango, banana, lime/lemon, grapes, and custard apples. However, it also noted that production of apples, citrus fruits, guava, litchi, pomegranate, and pineapple had dropped.

The estimate also indicated that output in honey, flowers, plantation crops, spices, and aromatic and medicinal plants together was 34.66 mt, up by 6 per cent from 32.72 mt in the previous year. These figures highlight the mixed performance of India’s horticulture sector, with some crops flourishing while others faced tough times in the 2023-24 crop year.

