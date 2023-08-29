India’s tea production increased by 6.25 per cent in July to 165.01 million kg (mkg) against 155.29 mkg in the year-ago period. This is on account of improved production across almost all tea producing regions in North and South India.

Per the provisional data released by the Tea Board of India, the output in North India was up 5.36 per cent at 143.05 mkg during July over 135.77 mkg a year ago. Production in Assam Valley was up 7 per cent at 84.07 mkg (78.57 mkg), while it was higher by 8 per cent in Cachar at 5.34 mkg (4.94 mkg).

Similarly, in West Bengal’s Terai region, the production was up 11.7 per cent at 20.89 mkg (18.70 mkg), but down in Dooars at 27.19 mkg (28.83 mkg). The output in Darjeeling was marginally down at 1 mkg (1.04 mkg). In other regions of North India that includes Himachal Pradesh, tea output was up at 4.56 mkg (3.69 mkg).

Output up in south

In South India, tea production in Tamil Nadu was up 11.4 per cent at 16.42 mkg (14.74 mkg), while in Kerala it was higher at 5.22 mkg (4.52 mkg). In Karnataka, the production improved marginally at 0.32 mkg (0.26 mkg).

Production by big growers was up 4.77 per cent at 80.99 mkg (77.3 mkg). The increase in output by small growers was 7.73 per cent at 84.02 mkg (77.99 mkg).

Category-wise, the production of CTC teas stood at 149.44 m kg in July. CTC output in North India was 131.59 mkg, while in South India it was 17.85 mkg. The production of orthodox teas stood at 9.90 mkg in North India and 3.54 mkg in South India.

Compared with June this year, the overall tea production across the country was up 19.17 per cent. In June 2023, the all India tea output was 137.85 mkg.