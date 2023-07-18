Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed confidence that the deficit in sowing areas under some crops could be set right in the coming days as the monsoon is in an active phase and there are surplus rains in many parts of the country. The assertion of a normal acreage in the current kharif season on Tuesday assumes significance amid concerns about patchy rains this year.

“The government is aware of the sowing deficit in paddy and some pulses. There is no cause of concern as the monsoon is active. Hopefully, the acreage (deficit) will be recovered in the coming days,” Tomar said on the sidelines of a function organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The kharif sowing in the current monsoon season was 1.6 per cent lower at 598.43 lakh hectares (lh) as of July 14 from 607.98 lh a year ago, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday. But, the area under paddy has declined by 6.1 per cent to 123.18 lh and pulses area has dropped 13.2 per cent to 66.93 lh. Among pulses, the area under tur (pigeon pea) has declined by 38.2 per cent to 17.04 lh, the Ministry data showed.

On the other hand, the total area under all oilseeds increased 1.7 per cent to 139.25 lh, thanks to the higher area under groundnut. But the main kharif oilseed soyabean has dipped 1.8 per cent to 99.46 lh. The area under cotton also reported a fall of 11.7 per cent at 96.26 lh.

Bajra crop up

The sowing of bajra (pearl millet) has increased by 48.8 per cent to 53.85 lh and that of jowar (sorghum) by 23.3 per cent to 9.22 lh. Total area under coarse cereals (including nutri cereals) was up by 18.1 per cent at 110.66 lh.

Separately, Himanshu Pathak, Director-General of ICAR said that several climate-resilient varieties of crops have been released in the last few years, as many as 250 during 2022-23 alone. These varieties are enough to sustain any disruption in weather, be it no rainfall or excess precipitation for a few days, he added.

On the current crop situation, he said so far no adverse field reports have been received from any parts. Specifically on pulses, he said that the acreage might pick up in the weeks ahead.

According to India Meteorological Department, the monsoon rainfall has been 100 per cent of normal during the current season until Tuesday while the precipitation during July 1-18 was 10 per cent above its long period average. After the month of June had a deficit of 10 per cent, all eyes are on IMD’s prediction of more than 100 per cent rainfall during July, which is the crucial month for sowing season.

