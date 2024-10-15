Oilmeals exports from India declined 8.5 per cent during the first six months of 2024-25. Data compiled by the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) showed that India exported 20.82 lakh tonnes (lt) of oilmeals during April-September 2024-25 against 22.76 lt in the corresponding period a year ago.

BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA, attributed this decline to the reduction in the export of rapeseed meal and castorseed meal during the period.

During the first half of the fiscal 2024-25, India exported 10.15 lt (13.44 lt during April-September 2023-24) of rapeseed meal and 1.38 lt (1.81 lt) of castorseed meal. Bangladesh, South Korea, and Thailand are the major importers of rapeseed meal from India.

However, there was an increase in the export of soyabean meal during the first six months of 2024-25. India exported 9.08 lt of soyameal during April-September 2024-25 against 5.86 lt in the corresponding period of 2023-24. Mehta attributed this growth to the higher import by the UAE, Iran and France during the period.

He said the Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA) has estimated kharif soyabean production at 125.18 lt compared to its last year’s estimate of 118.74 lt. SOPA has reported area sown at 118.3 lakh hectares — lower than the Government’s estimate of 127.13 lakh hectares.

Major importers

During April-September 2024-25, South Korea imported 3.59 lt of oilmeals (4.62 lt) from India. This included 2.51 lt of rapeseed meal, 79,379 tonnes of castorseed meal and 28,387 tonnes of soyabean meal.

India exported 1.31 lt (3.02 lt) of oilmeals to Vietnam during the first six months of the fiscal 2024-25. This included 1.10 lt of rapeseed meal, 8,459 tonnes of soyabean meal, 10,970 tonnes de-oiled ricebran extraction and 1,897 tonnes of groundnut meal.

Thailand imported 2.11 lt (3.74 lt) during April-September 2024-25. This included 2.07 lt of rapeseed meal and 3,674 tonnes of soyabean meal.

India exported 3.98 lt (4.35 lt) of oilmeals to Bangladesh during the first six months of the financial year 2024-25. This included 3.54 lt of rapeseed meal and 43,308 tonnes of soyabean meal.

SEA said that Iran has turned out to be largest importer of soyabean meal from India (including shipment via Dubai). It imported 1.14 lt of soyabean meal during H1 of 2024-25.