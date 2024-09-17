India exported 18.68 lakh tonnes (lt) of oilmeals during April-August of 2024-25 against 19.45 lt in the corresponding period of 2023-24, recording a decline of 4 per cent.

Data compiled by the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) showed the India’s oilmeals export witnessed a decline in August also. India exported 3.14 lt of oilmeals during August 2024 against 3.54 lt in August 2023, recording a decline of 11 per cent.

BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA, attributed this reduction in export during the first five months of 2024-25 to the decline in export of rapeseed meal and castor seed meal. India exported 8.84 lt of rapeseed meal during April-August 2024-25 against 11.55 lt in the corresponding period of 2023-24.

Stating that Bangladesh and South Korea are the major importers of rapeseed meal, he said the current crisis in Bangladesh may affect, at least temporarily, export of rapeseed meal by road or rail rakes.

India’s castorseed meal export declined to 1.16 lt in April-August 2024-25 against 1.46 lt in April-August 2023-24.

However, export of soyabean meal from India increased to 8.48 lt in the first five months of 2024-25 against 4.81 lt in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Mehta said that the higher import by Iran and France helped boost the export of soyabean meal during April-August of 2024-25.

Iran imported 1.14 lt of soyabean meal from India (including shipment via Dubai) and France 83,603 tonnes during the period.

Major importers

South Korea imported 3.38 lt of oilmeals during April-August 2024-25 (3.82 lt in April-August 2023-24). This included 2.50 lt of rapeseed meal, 64,231 tonnes of castor seed meal, and 24,048 tonnes of soyabean meal.

India exported 1.13 lt of oilmeals to Vietnam during the first five months of 2024-25 (2.85 lt). This included 93,424 tonnes of rapeseed meal, 7,375 tonnes of soyabean meal, 10,970 tonnes de-oiled rice bran extraction, and 1,897 tonnes of groundnut meal.

Thailand imported 1.82 lt of oilmeals during April-August 2024-25 (3.49 lt). This included 1.79 lt of rapeseed meal, and 3,025 tonnes of soyabean meal.

India exported 3.25 lt of oilmeals to Bangladesh during the first five months of 2024-25 (3.82 lt). This included 2.84 lt of rapeseed meal, and 40,766 tonnes of soyabean meal.

