India’s Q1 tea production up 34%

India’s tea production in the first quarter (Q1) of the current calendar rose by 34.30 per cent over the same months of Q1 of 2020 as all producing regions have posted an increase.
“Tea Board has just released the official data for tea production in March which shows an impressive increase of 22.71 million kg (mkg) or 51.92 per cent over March 2020. The production rose to 66.45 mkg from 43.74 mkg in March 2020,” Rajesh Gupta, compiler of annual Global Tea Digest told BusinessLine.
“Our compilation shows that in the first quarter of current year, India produced 99.84 mkg against 74.34 mkg in Jan-March 2020,” he said. This increase of 25.50 mkg marked an impressive growth of 34.30 per cent.
Production increased in both South India and North India.
In the South, production rose to 50.79 mkg from 40.61 mkg. This increase of 10.18 mkg marked an impressive gain of 25.07 per cent, Rajesh Gupta said.
Tamil Nadu became India’s largest tea producer with an output of 33.98 mkg (Jan-Mar 2020: 27.77 mkg), marking an increase of 6.21 mkg or 22.36 per cent, he noted.
Kerala produced 15.52 mkg against 11.76 mkg in Jan-Mar 2020, marking an increase of 3.76 mkg or 31.97 per cent.
In the North, production had just stated after the prolonged closure for winter.
The North Indian output rose to 49.05 mkg from 33.73 mkg, posting a gain of 15.32 mkg or a whopping 54.42 per cent, Rajesh Gupta pointed out.
Assam’s production rose to 20.27 mkg from 12.24 mkg in Jan-Mar 2021 – an increase 8.03 mkg or a massive 65.60 per cent, he disclosed.
West Bengal’s output increased to 27.54 mkg from 20.74 mkg – a growth of 6.80 mkg or 32.79 per cent.
However, when North Indian production started coming up, drought-like situation prevails in the plantation areas and hence planters fear a loss of over 25 per cent in output in April and May.
