The water level in India’s major 150 reservoirs declined for the 12th consecutive week with the storage dropping below 60 per cent in the northern region and heading to below 40 per cent in the southern region, data from the Central Water Commission (CWC) show.

An issue of concern is that the storage in over 50 per cent of the reservoirs in the southern region — 22 of the 42 — is below 50 per cent of capacity.

According to the CWC’s weekly bulletin on live storage status, the capacity in the 150 major reservoirs this week was 107.07 billion cubic metres (BCM) of 178.784 BCM capacity, which is 60 per cent (62 per cent last week).

Paddy sowing hit

The level is lower by 20 percentage points compared with the year-ago period and 34 percentage points against the last 10 years’ average.

“The issue in the southern region is definitely a concern since States such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka are dependent on these for irrigation. Key crops such as paddy, pulses and oilseeds could be affected,” said an agriculture expert.

In particular, the expert said cultivation of paddy in key areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have taken a hit, while North Karnataka is starved of water.

The recent downpour due to Cyclone Michaung in the first week of this month followed by deep depression last week have helped little to improve the storage. “The catchment areas have not the needed showers,” the expert said.

North, no worries

The CWC data showed that the storage in the southern region was 41 per cent of the capacity at 21.642 BCM. Only one reservoir is filled to capacity, while the level in 19 is below 40 per cent.

In reservoirs such as Srisailam, Tungabhadra and Krishnaraja Sagara (see table), the level is below 50 per cent of the last 10 years’ average. In Tattihalla, Karnataka, the storage has almost hit the bottom.

In the northern region, the storage in the 10 reservoirs dropped to 11.594 BCM at 59 per cent (63 per cent) against the 19.663 BCM capacity.

The level in Punjab, in particular, is critical with the storage being 29 per cent (-8 per cent) below normal this week. Experts said there was no cause for worry over availability of water for rabi crops, especially wheat, in the region as canals from rivers serve well.

Maharashtra a concern

In the eastern region, the level was 70 per cent (71 per cent) of the 20.43 BCM capacity at 14.308 BCM. Three of the region’s 23 reservoirs are filled to capacity, while the level in one is below 40 per cent. Among the States, Bihar (-24 per cent) and Nagaland (-13 per cent) are the major concerns.

In the 49 reservoirs of the western region, the storage was 72 per cent (74 per cent) of the 37.130 BCM capacity at 26.825 BCM. Maharashtra is a cause for concern with the level being 10 per cent below normal. One reservoir is filled to capacity, while the level in three is below 40 per cent.

In the central region, the level in the 26 reservoirs was 69 per cent (71 per cent) of the 48.227 BCM capacity at 33.338 BCM. The storage in eight is below 40 per cent and in another two below 50 per cent. Uttar Pradesh (-26 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (-16 per cent) are States causing concern.

According to the India Meteorological Department, 47 per cent of the 713 districts from where data has been received has received deficient rainfall during the post-monsoon season starting October 1.

With no major precipitation being predicted over the next few days, the storage level will likely drop further.