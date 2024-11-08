India’s tea production during September 2024 was down by nearly 2 per cent at 164.62 million kg (mkg) compared with 167.76 mkg a year ago.

The decline was witnessed in both the producing regions of North and South India, per the Tea Board’s latest provisional data.

India’s tea production this year has been impacted by the erratic weather pattern this year.

In Assam, the largest producing State, the total production during September was marginally down at 89.98 mkg (90.26 mkg in September 2023). Assam Valley reported an output of 85.03 mkg (85.10 mkg), while Cachar registered an output of 4.95 mkg (5.16 mkg).

Bengal ouput down

Similarly in West Bengal, the total tea production was down at 47.42 mkg (48.82 mkg). This included the output in Dooars of 27.28 mkg (27.62 mkg), Terai 19.42 mkg (20.39 mkg) and Darjeeling 0.72 mkg (0.81 mkg).

The other regions in North India including Himachal saw a marginal decline in production at 4.24 mkg (4.34 mkg).

In South, all the three producing States witnessed a decline in output. Tamil Nadu saw tea production during September decline to 16.59 mkg (17.22 mkg), while the output in Kerala was lower at 5.99 mkg (6.52 mkg). Karnataka also saw its production decline to 0.40 mkg (0.60 mkg). Total production in South India was down at 22.98 mkg (24.34 mkg).

Variety-wise, the production of CTC teas stood at 146.71 mkg, orthodox at 15.55 mkg and green teas at 2.36 mkg.