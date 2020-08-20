India’s spices exports cross $3 billion in 2019-20

Robust demand in the overseas markets saw India’s spices exports cross the $3-billion mark targeted for 2019-20.

The exports rose to 11,83,000 tonnes, garnering ₹21,515 crore ($3.03 billion) — a growth of 8 per cent increase in volume, 10 per cent in rupee terms and 8 per cent in dollar. The export target was 10,75,000 tonnes, valued at ₹19,666.90 crore ($2.85 billion)

During 2019-20, 225 spice items were exported against 219 items in 2018-19. Chilli, mint products, cumin, spice oils and oleoresins, and turmeric continued to be the major contributors in the spices basket.

Though Indian spices are exported to 185 countries, China (24 per cent), the US (16 per cent), Bangladesh (six per cent) , Thailand (five per cent), the UAE (six per cent), Sri Lanka, Malaysia, UK, Indonesia, and Germany are the major takers, contributing to over 70 per cent of the export earnings.

Chili continued to be the most demanded spice with exports of 4,84,000 tonnes amounting to ₹6,221.70 crore, registering an increase of 15 per cent in value. Cumin was the second-most exported spice, recording an increase of 16 per cent in volume and 12 per cent in value. A total of 2,10,000 tonnes of cumin valued at ₹3,225 crore was exported.

Demand for quality

“India has fulfilled the increasing international demand for its quality spices in the face of tough competition in global markets. In view of the global pandemic situation, the demand for quality Indian spices is on the rise for their immunity-boosting properties”, said D Sathian, Secretary, Spices Board.

The spice that witnessed maximum increase in exports was ginger, registering a 178 per cent rise in volume and 129 per cent in value at 50,410 tonnes and ₹449.05 crore, respectively.

The export of large cardamom rose 28 per cent in volume (1,100 tonnes) and 11 per cent in value (₹67.58 crore) and 1,100 tonnes of the spice was exported crossing ₹67.58 crore in value terms.

Spice mixes have been in great demand in foreign markets owing to their ready-to-use features.

The exports of curry powders and curry pastes rose to ₹834.1 crore (38,200 tonnes).

India is the world leader in supply of higher-end, value-added products such as spice extracts. The export of these value-added products showed a steady increase, accounting for 30 per cent of the total earnings.

Celery along with seed spices such as coriander, fenugreek and mustard, among others, have contributed substantially to the spices export.