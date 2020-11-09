India’s spices exports post 15% growth during April-August

Boosted by large shipments of chilli, cumin and turmeric, India’s spices exports registered a 15 per cent growth in quantitative terms during April to August this year. The value of exports rose to ₹10,001.61 crore, up from ₹8,858.06 crore in the corresponding period last year.

In terms of quantity, the figure rose to 5.7 lakh tonnes compared to 4,94,120 tonnes in the same period 2019.

Chilli continued to be the most exported spice with a shipment of 2,10,500 tonnes, fetching ₹2,876 crore. Cumin followed with a shipment of 1,33,000 tonnes valued at ₹1,873.70 crore, registering 30 per cent and 19 per cent increase in quantitative and value terms respectively.

The spice which recorded the maximum growth in terms of quantity and value was small cardamom, rising 298 per cent in value terms and 225 per cent in quantity. In the current year, 1,300 tonnes of small cardamom valued at ₹221.50 crore has been exported, against 400 tonnes valued at ₹55.69 crore in the same period last year.

The demand for immunity-boosting spices escalated given the current pandemic situation. Ginger registered a remarkable growth of 107 per cent in quantity by shipping 19,700 tonnes globally. A total of 79,000 tonnes of turmeric valued at ₹704.10 crore was exported, registering growth of 37 per cent in quantity and 35 per cent in value terms.

Exports of fenugreek, coriander and other seed spices such as mustard, aniseed, and dill seed, among others, grew substantially contributing to the spices export basket during the period.

The shipment of coriander was 22,750 tonnes, fetching ₹192.12 crore. Nutmeg and mace recorded 41 per cent rise in quantity and 33 per cent increase in value with an export of 1,275 tonnes valued at ₹56.37 crore. Spices oils and oleoresins, along with spices such as celery, tamarind, saffron and others, formed a significant part of the spices export basket.