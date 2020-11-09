India’s spices exports post 15% growth during April-August

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Boosted by large shipments of chilli, cumin and turmeric, India’s spices exports registered a 15 per cent growth in quantitative terms during April to August this year. The value of exports rose to ₹10,001.61 crore, up from ₹8,858.06 crore in the corresponding period last year.
In terms of quantity, the figure rose to 5.7 lakh tonnes compared to 4,94,120 tonnes in the same period 2019.
Chilli continued to be the most exported spice with a shipment of 2,10,500 tonnes, fetching ₹2,876 crore. Cumin followed with a shipment of 1,33,000 tonnes valued at ₹1,873.70 crore, registering 30 per cent and 19 per cent increase in quantitative and value terms respectively.
Also read: Festival, overseas buying add spice to nutmeg growers
The spice which recorded the maximum growth in terms of quantity and value was small cardamom, rising 298 per cent in value terms and 225 per cent in quantity. In the current year, 1,300 tonnes of small cardamom valued at ₹221.50 crore has been exported, against 400 tonnes valued at ₹55.69 crore in the same period last year.
The demand for immunity-boosting spices escalated given the current pandemic situation. Ginger registered a remarkable growth of 107 per cent in quantity by shipping 19,700 tonnes globally. A total of 79,000 tonnes of turmeric valued at ₹704.10 crore was exported, registering growth of 37 per cent in quantity and 35 per cent in value terms.
Exports of fenugreek, coriander and other seed spices such as mustard, aniseed, and dill seed, among others, grew substantially contributing to the spices export basket during the period.
Also read: Jeera futures rally amid festive demand
The shipment of coriander was 22,750 tonnes, fetching ₹192.12 crore. Nutmeg and mace recorded 41 per cent rise in quantity and 33 per cent increase in value with an export of 1,275 tonnes valued at ₹56.37 crore. Spices oils and oleoresins, along with spices such as celery, tamarind, saffron and others, formed a significant part of the spices export basket.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
SBI (₹219.2)The stock of SBI appreciated through last week after rebounding from the support of ₹190. As a ...
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...