India’s tea export earnings up 8% in Jan-Nov 2019

India earned 7.83 per cent more from tea exports till November 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

There was a general upswing in global prices resulting in the cumulative average of Indian teas fetching ₹226.55 a kg till November 2019 against ₹206.79 during January-November 2018.

This meant that every kg fetched ₹19.76 more than it did last year, marking a gain of 9.56 per cent. However, such a sharp increase in price lowered the enthusiasm of importers resulting in a drop in the volumes shipped from India. The volume exported dropped 1.58 per cent to 227.71 million kg (mkg) from 231.36 mkg during January-November 2018.

Nevertheless, helped by the sharp increase in price, the overall realisation in the 11 months rose to ₹5,158.86 crore from ₹4,784.27 crore. This meant a significant increase of ₹374.59 crore in the earnings marking a gain of 7.83 per cent.