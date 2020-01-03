Agri Business

India’s tea export earnings up 8% in Jan-Nov 2019

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on January 03, 2020 Published on January 03, 2020

India earned 7.83 per cent more from tea exports till November 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

There was a general upswing in global prices resulting in the cumulative average of Indian teas fetching ₹226.55 a kg till November 2019 against ₹206.79 during January-November 2018.

This meant that every kg fetched ₹19.76 more than it did last year, marking a gain of 9.56 per cent. However, such a sharp increase in price lowered the enthusiasm of importers resulting in a drop in the volumes shipped from India. The volume exported dropped 1.58 per cent to 227.71 million kg (mkg) from 231.36 mkg during January-November 2018.

Nevertheless, helped by the sharp increase in price, the overall realisation in the 11 months rose to ₹5,158.86 crore from ₹4,784.27 crore. This meant a significant increase of ₹374.59 crore in the earnings marking a gain of 7.83 per cent.

