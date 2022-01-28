India’s tea production in 2021 marks a revival

It is now official. Calendar 2021 was a year of revival for India’s tea production after a stunning fall in 2020.

Tea Board has now announced that the country produced 1,329.04 million kg (mkg) in 2021. This would mean a gain of 71.51 mkg or 5.69 per cent over 1,257.53 mkg produced in 2020.

In fact, 2020 was the first year in recent many years when India’s tea production had fallen over the previous year. The production had been reaching all-time high level every year in the past decade. In 2019, production had risen to a record of 1,390.08 mkg. So, although there was revival in production in 2021, the output could not reach the 2019 level. For that matter, it could not reach 1,338.63 mkg produced in 2018 as well. However, it was more than 1,321.76 mkg produced in 2017.

“Higher production in earlier months helped to offset the fall in later part, especially the last quarter of 2021”, Tea Board former member S Ramu said.

More importantly, India’s role in the global tea map was significant. “Our compilation of the official data received from various producing countries shows that the global black tea output in 2021 was 2203.38 mkg against 2127.82 mkg in 2020, marking a gain of 75.56 mkg or 3.55 per cent”, Rajesh Gupta, Compiler of Global Tea Digest, told BusinessLine.

This means that 60.32 per cent of the total global black tea came from just one country – India, he stressed.

Besides, India topped the global black tea table with Kenya and Sri Lanka following at a long distant in second and third positions.

Equally significant is that India led the world to produce more black tea in 2021 despite a fall in Kenya.

Global numbers

Sri Lanka’s output rose to 296.59 mkg from 276.03 mkg in 2020, a gain of 20.56 mkg or 7.45 per cent.

On the other hand, Kenya’s production declined to 434.50 mkg from 468.35 mkg – a loss of 33.85 mkg or 7.23 per cent.

“Nevertheless, Kenya’s loss was inadequate to offset the gain in other countries led by India”, Rajesh Gupta disclosed.

“Favourable weather in most countries helped higher production last year. Besides, compared to 2020, lockdown was mild in 2021 in many countries and tea was exempt from lockdown restrictions helping higher production”, Dr Ramu noted.