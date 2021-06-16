3 CoEs to use Israeli technology in horticulture opened in Karnataka

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Three Centers of Excellence (CoEs) for horticulture crops – mangoes, pomegranates and vegetables have been set up in Karnataka under the Indo-Israel Agricultural Project (IIAP) for transfer of knowledge, best practices and train officers and farmers.
The CoE for mango located in Kolar, pomegranate in Bagalkot and vegetables in Dharwad were inaugurated on Wednesday by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, a statement said.
“These Centers will help farming community of Karnataka to get access to the latest innovative Israeli technologies and adopting them to increase production and productivity which will help in increasing the farmers income,” Tomar said..
“These COEs have the capacity of 50,000 grafts production and 25 lakh vegetables seedlings production annually. About 20,000 farmers have visited these COEs to gain knowledge about the modern cultivation practices in horticulture,” he added.
Yediyurappa thanked the Centre and Israel government for providing financial and technical assistance to set up these CoEs to transfer the innovative technologies for improving production, productivity and quality of horticulture produce.
