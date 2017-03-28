Industry lobby welcomes order allowing bulk export of edible oil

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Welcoming the Government of India’s order allowing bulk exports of edible oils from India, the Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC) termed it a positive step for Indian farmers engaged in oilseeds cultivation.
“There was a long pending demand from Indian exporters of edible oils. This will support Indian farmers engaged in oilseed crops in addition to higher export of premium edible oils such as sesame oil, groundnut oil, etc,” said Sanjiv Sawla, Chairman, IOPEPC .
Sawla mentioned that the move provides a much-needed level playing field to exporters to compete with players from Sudan, Ethiopia, China, Myanmar, Bangladesh etc, where such restrictions on bulk packing don't exist.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification allowing bulk export of edible oils such as Groundnut oil, Sesame seed oil, Soyabean oil and corn oil. Earlier export was allowed in branded consumer pack of 5 kg.
“The 5 kg consumer pack condition has caused increase in cost both for exporters and importers. The additional cost to unpack makes import of oil unviable for importers,” said Sawla.
“Importers prefer packing in bulk as the consumer habits, need for further processing, blending and labelling laws are different in various importing countries, resulting in a need for different packing sizes,” he added.
Highlighting the fact that globally, almost 97 percent of the edible oil trade takes place in bulk, Sawla stated that the edible oil export policy is now well aligned with global packaging norms and is better positioned to cater to global demand.
According to IOPEPC data, India produces 8 lakh tonnes of sesame seed annually, out of which about 3 lakh tonnes is exported in the form of hulled and natural sesame seed.
Domestic availability of Sesame seed is at about 5 lakh tonnes, out of which 1 lakh tonnes is consumed by bakery and other products, while the remaining 4 lakh tonnes goes for crushing, which produces 1.8 lakh tonnes of oil with 45 per cent oil content.
Even as India produces a huge quantity of sesame seed oil, it exports only 7,000 tonnes annually, thereby losing the global market to other sesame seed producing countries.
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Bike ambulances bring timely first-aid services to people in remote areas around Shimla
Rajasthan’s mining industry is far from the modernised operation one expects it to be
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Bellwether indices fell sharply last week and tested vital supports
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
Please Email the Editor