Infam moves court seeking MSP for rubber

The Indian Farmers’ Movement (Infam) has filed an interlocutory application before the Kerala High Court seeking to direct the Commerce Ministry to announce a minimum support price for rubber based on the recommendations of the Rubber Board.

In the petition, Joseph Kavanadiyil, general secretary, Infam, submitted that the Task Force on Rubber Sector had recommended the inclusion of natural rubber as an agricultural produce and for its inclusion under MSP policy. The Commerce Ministry in principle accepted the recommendations and issued a letter to the Agriculture Ministry seeking their comments.

The Rubber Board also sent a proposal to the Commerce Ministry requesting to implement MSP for rubber in December 2018. However, the Ministry has taken a stand that natural rubber does not fulfil most of the criteria for the inclusion under MSP.

The actual cost of production of rubber is estimated by the Board is ₹184.28, but the market price is at ₹118. The Central government has a constitutional duty to compensate farmers from the loss suffered due to fall in price at least above the cost of production, Infam said.