Innoterra partners AEGF to serve smallholder farmers

Innoterra, a Swiss-Indian food and tech platform company, has partnered with Agri Entrepreneur Growth Foundation (AEGF), set up by Tata Trusts, IDH Sustainable Trade Initiative and Syngenta Foundation to serve small holder farmers through their agri entrepreneur network in the country.

The partnership provides Innoterra Platform Services access to all AEGF clusters, setting the stage for a roll-out of its hi-tech and high-touch Farmer-360 services for taking up dairy activities. It will also enable Innoterra to work as a partner of AEGF for market input/output linkages. AGEF works with about five lakh small holder farmers.

Pilots

Innoterra will start pilots in first identified village clusters to onboard about one lakh verified farmer members in the next quarter. This partnership marks the beginning of a 24-month roll-out plan to connect all AEGF’s verified members across India to the Innoterra platform.

Rajendra Jog, CEO of AEGF “From its inception, AEGF aims to connect small holder farmers with various opportunities that can help them increase their livelihood income. This arrangement with Innoterra will not only add to income of the small-holder farmers but will also provide opportunity for active engagement of women members of family. The 360-degree service in livestock with cattle on demand is unique intervention and AEGF is excited to extend these services to maximum number of small holder farmers associated with them.”

Dinesh Poduval, Chief Operating Officer, Innoterra Platform said this partnership is an incredible opportunity to roll out our dairy value chain services to AEGF members. “Innoterra has extensive experience of working with India’s smallholder farmers to deliver high-quality and traceable produce, value chain efficiency, scalability with better access to markets and credit. The DNA of Tata Trusts and Syngenta Foundation have made AEGF a powerhouse in transforming India’s rural economy. Together, we are confident that we will create many more farm- preneurs on a sure path to increase their income multifold in the 5-year horizon.”