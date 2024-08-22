Innoterra, a Swiss-Indian food and technology platform company focused on agriculture, is expanding the cattle feed business of its dairy subsidiary MilkLane.

Getting a foothold into the cattle feed industry, Innoterra is now extending the product line of MilkLane’s Aayush Cattle Feed business to cater to the premium segment. As part of this move, Innoterra is launching two new SKUs targeting the premium market - Aayush Supreme and Aayush Vardhan.

Avinash Kasinathan, Head of India Business, Innoterra, said, “The expansion of our MilkLane’s Aayush Cattle Feed business line into the premium segment, underlines our commitment to revolutionizing cattle nutrition and enhancing farmer livelihoods across India. The launch of these new offerings marks another milestone in our continuous journey to combine technology and traditional wisdom to deliver superior and sustainable products at an affordable price.”

The company, which has a focus in the South is expanding its footprint to the states in the Western parts of the country by broadening its sales and distribution network. The brand already has a strong presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

“With the planned addition of two new production plants and an aggressive expansion strategy, we are poised to double our network of farmers, retailers, and distributors by FY2025. This expansion will not only meet the growing demand for high-quality cattle feed but will also reinforce our mission to support smallholder farmers, boost milk yield, and contribute to a healthier food supply chain across the nation. As we look ahead, our focus remains on driving innovation, expanding our reach, and transforming the agricultural landscape in India,” Kasinathan said.

The new premium products -- Aayush Supreme and Aayush Vardhan contain 22 per cent and 24 per cent of crude protein respectively and deliver superior nutrition at affordable prices. Developed through rigorous R&D, the feed is enriched with bypass fat, protein, yeast, enzymes, vitamins, and minerals, ensuring a significant boost in milk quality and overall cattle health, Kasinathan said. Through this enhanced nutritional value, the farmers using this feed can expect an increase in yield, both in quality and quantity, he added said.

MilkLane’s Aayush cattle feed works with a network of over 10,000 farmers, over 250 retailers, and more than 50 distributors. These numbers are expected to double in FY24-25, underscoring the business’ dedication to advancing farmer success and driving market growth, said Harish Sharma, CFO and Business Head for MilkLane Dairy Services Pvt Ltd.

Currently operating two active automated plants in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, MilkLane intends to add two new plants by end of FY2025 boosting the production capacity to meet the increasing demand and to expand its overall reach. “As part of its dynamic expansion plan for the current year, MilkLane is revitalizing its Aayush brand in Kerala along with fresh launch in new markets in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Looking ahead, the company has identified Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh as future areas for expansion, aiming to establish a pan-India presence,” Sharma added.