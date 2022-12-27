Insecticides (India) Limited (IIL) unveiled a fungicide called Stunner to combat the Downy Mildew disease in grapes. The fungal disease Downy Mildew causes huge losses to farmers, as it results in the mortality of grape vines ranging from 20-80 per cent affecting the quality of the fruits.

“This is the first time that this technical and formulation is being manufactured in India. Owing to the requirement of a fungicide for successful grape cultivation, our farmers were mainly dependent on the imported fungicide formulations till date. However, being a firm believer of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, we took this step, and here we are with Stunner in hand for the first time in India,” said Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director, Insecticides (India) Ltd in a statement

The lion’s share of the potential market will be from Western Maharashtra, mainly in the areas of Nashik, Baramati, Sangli, Narayangaon, Solapur & Satara. “We are elated that this unique formulation would be a big relief to the farmers who were struggling with the disease of Downy Mildew. Stunner works by activating the defense mechanism of the plant against the fungus” said Sanjay Vats, Vice President, Insecticides (India) Limited.

“IIL has a strong footprint in the Maharashtra market and our products like Sofia, Monocil, Hercules, Lethal Gold are popular among the farming community. With the launch of new products like Stunner, Shinwa and Izuki, we will be able to provide the complete solution to the farmers within their reach,” said N. B. Deshmukh, DGM-Marketing, Insecticides (India) Limited.