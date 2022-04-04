hamburger

Insecticides (India), Nissan Chemical launch two products

Our Bureau | Updated on: Apr 04, 2022
Managing Director, Insecticides (India) Ltd, Rajesh Aggarwal (left) along with Vice P resident V. K. Garg launch of two new products Shinwa and Izuki, in collaboration with Japan’s Nissan Chemical Corporation, in Hyderabad on Monday, April 04, 2022. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Shinwa is a novel insecticide and Izuki is a unique broad-spectrum fungicide that effectively controls the pests in a variety of crops

Insecticides (India) Ltd, a crop protection solutions company, and Nissan Chemical Corporation of Japan have launched Shinwa (a novel insecticide) and Izuki (a fungicide) for the Indian market.

Showcasing the products here on Monday, Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director of Insecticides (India), said that Shinwa will open the avenues for the company to a larger market in a variety of crops like brinjal, okra, chilli, tomato, cabbage and red gram.

“Shinwa is a novel insecticide that effectively controls the lepidopteran pests and Thrips in a variety of crops. Shinwa provides better control by quick knockdown effect and the duration of control is also better than other available insecticides,” he said.

Fungicide Izuki

Izuki is a unique broad-spectrum fungicide combination of two molecules with excellent prophylactic and curative properties. It protects paddy against diseases such as sheath blight and blast.

“Our partnership with Nissan began in 2012 and we have since launched four products -- the Pulsor, Hakama, Kunoichi, and Hachiman. The two new additions make it six,” he said.

Published on April 04, 2022
