Insecticides (India) Ltd, a crop protection and nutrition company, recorded a profit after tax of ₹61 crore in the second quarter of 2024-25, compared to a profit of ₹53 crore in the corresponding period of 2023-24.

Quoting Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director of Insecticides (India) Ltd, a media statement said: “We are pleased to announce our Q2 and H1 FY25 results, reflecting healthy performance across key financial and operational metrics. Achieving net profit of ₹111 crore in first half, we have already surpassed the full FY24 profit of ₹102 crore — a testament to the strength of our strategy and execution. Our focus will remain on driving higher growth in premium products, underpinned by new product launches, more extensive demand generation and brand-building initiatives.”

He said the company observed firming up of raw material prices during the quarter although excessive and continued rainfall resulted in lower pest infestation. Farmers delayed their spraying schedule, which adversely impacted revenue growth for the company. The monsoon has been marking India’s wettest monsoon in four years, with rainfall exceeding 100 per cent of the long-term average, resulting an increase in sowing for kharif crop and promising outlook for rabi season, he said.

“This quarter, we have launched an innovative 9(3) herbicide for maize, Torry Super, based on SPF technology developed by in-house R&D team. SPF technology of Torry Super will provide faster results and long duration control of weeds. We are getting an overwhelming response of Torry Super in maize of rabi season in the southern and western part of the country, where season has already begun. Our strategic emphasis remains on premiumisation, capital efficiency and surplus cash generation with visible improvement across profitability, working capital and ROCE, ROE,” he said.

The company completed a buyback of 500,000 fully paid-up equity shares at ₹1,000 each, amounting to ₹50 crore, through internal accrual. “With favourable market conditions and intense focus on premiumisation, we expect healthy profit growth and leaner balance sheet as we progress into this financial year,” he said.