Insecticides India ropes in Ajay Devgn as brand ambassador

Crop protection firm Insecticides (India) Ltd (IIL) has roped in Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn as their brand ambassador. With the support of Devgn, the company intends to spread the message of judicious use of agrochemicals besides communicating about their products and boosting farmer awareness in India to the grassroots level, IIL said in a statement.

Ajay Devgn, as a brand ambassador, will contribute to agricultural development by spreading IIL’s message to the masses, the company said. “I am looking forward to working with Insecticides (India) Ltd. I am pleased to be associated with a company that works to improve the lives of farmers with their innovative products. IIL is a well-known crop protection and nutrition brand founded on the principles of quality, integrity, and commitment to Indian agriculture. Given the strong culture of invention and the ongoing need to adapt to shifting preferences, there was a lot of common ground. I’m equally excited about our journey together,” he said.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director, IIL , said, “We are excited to have Bollywood’s superstar Ajay Devgn as part of our IIL family. IIL believes in bringing in the right technology within the reach of every small and marginal farmer. Ajay Devgn has established himself as one of the India’s most popular and versatile actors with fierce performances and resonates well with our products. With IIL entering the next phase of growth, we are sure that his popularity, along with the credibility of our products, will help us to increase the penetration of our communication in our existing markets as well as newer markets.”

Focus on new range

IIL’s Tractor Brand range of crop protection and nutrition have a pan-India presence today with its team of more than 500 crop advisors educating the farmers on the right and judicious use of crop protection products. The company is focusing on its new range of products launched this year like Shinwa, Izuki and Torry, which will make a difference to the farmers in terms of the better productivity and providing them with cost-effective solutions.