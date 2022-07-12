Intense wet spell leaves monsoon 9 per cent excess

The current intense wet spell under the influence of the South-West Monsoon has left the country with a nine per cent excess rainfall.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall received during the current monsoon season is 289.9 mm against the normal 266.9 mm. Three of the 36 meteorological subdivisions have received “large excess” rainfall, while 14 have received excess rainfall and 13 normal rainfall as on Tuesday (July 12)

The IMD has issued a red alert for Gujarat on Wednesday and Thursday (July 13 and 14), ghat areas of Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa till Thursday.

In its latest forecast, the national forecasting agency said the current intense wet spell is likely to continue till Thursday (July 14) in Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra, while a similar spell over central and southern parts of the country may end on Wednesday (July 13).

The wet spell has resulted in the flooding of cities such as Nagpur in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Low-pressure area

The IMD said a well-marked low-pressure area has developed over south coastal Odisha and the neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation. The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position.

Under the influence of the above systems, fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidharbha, , Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka in the next 4-5 days.

At the same time, coastal and South Interior Karnataka will receive widespread rainfall till Wednesday as also Konkan and Goa. Madhya Maharashtra will get widespread rainfall on Saturday and Sunday (July 15 and 16), Gujarat region on Thursday (July 14) and Odisha until the weekend.

The IMD said isolated and scattered rainfall activity is very likely over Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal over the next 5 days.