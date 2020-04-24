Agri Business

Inter-State demand lifts pepper prices

The continuing demand from inter-State buyers has lifted pepper prices by ₹1 a kg in Kochi on Friday.

Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said the demand from Tamil Nadu is continuing and the supplies from Karnataka are in full swing, especially with the availability of pepper in more quantities.

The market appears to be steady and the prices are inching up on a daily basis, he said.

Today’s offtake was 22 tonnes, of which 20 tonnes came from Wayanad and the remaining from the plains of Kerala.

Ungarbled varieties realised ₹314 a kg, while MG1 garbled varieties stood at ₹334.

New pepper was quoted at ₹304.

