Better activity from internal buyers and support extended by exporters lifted dust tea prices at Coonoor tea auctions last week.

According to traders, there was higher sales percentage in CTC dust with a 96 per cent sales out of the offered quantity of 5,49,799 kg. There were good enquiries for dust sales and firming up of prices in sale 47.

Global Tea Auctioneers said the high-priced and better liquoring sorts had fair demand and sold fully firm to dearer by ₹4 to 5 and more at times in line with quality. The better medium sorts were lower by ₹3 to 4. The mediums and plainer sorts had fair demand and sold barely steady to occasionally easier by ₹1 to 2. Generally a good demand was noticed in the overall CTC dust sale.

At the same time, the activity was better in leaf grades with improved sales percentage. However, there was decline in prices following quality, traders said. The quantity offered in leaf was 22,56,023 kg, with a 68 per cent sales.

Orthodox leafs lower

According to auctioneers, the high-priced and better liquoring sorts were generally lower by ₹4 to 5. The better medium sorts were also sold easier by ₹3 to 4, with some withdrawals.

The mediums sorts were lower by ₹5 to 6 and more at times with fair withdrawals. The plainer sorts bolder grades were barely steady to occasionally easier by ₹1 to 2.

In leaf orthodox, the primary whole leaf grades were generally lower by ₹5 to 6 and more at times.

The primary orthodox dust grades had fair demand and sold dearer by ₹8 to 10 and more at times in line with quality. The secondaries and finer dusts were barely steady around last levels.