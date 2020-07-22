Involve farmers in agri-related discussions: FAIFA

The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) has asked the Union Government to undertake periodic review of reforms in consultation with farmer representatives and associations.

It called for greater integration of farmer organisations in the agri-related decision-making process of the government.

While welcoming the reforms being initiated in the agricultural sector, the association appealed to the government to take necessary steps to ensure smooth implementation of policy reforms.

The association said initiatives such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and the eight-point farm reforms announced in the third tranche of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan would help the primary sector.

“To ensure well-ordered enactment of these reforms, the government should also embark on awareness and education of these policies among farmers,” Javare Gowda, President of the FAIFA, said in a statement here on Tuesday.

“This will prevent the spread of misinformation among the community and they will be able to fully benefit from these measures,” he said.

“We see initiatives like the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, as steps towards doubling farmer income by transformation and upgradation of existing agriculture production and marketing arrangement,” Yashwanth Chidipothu, National Spokesperson of FAIFA, said.

“The government should put in place a mechanism that allows periodic review of these reforms. This will allow market-related dynamics to be accounted for as well as protection of farmers’ interests,” he said.

To make this happen, the government should involve farmers and farmer associations in discussions on agriculture-based reforms.