Involve farmers in agri-related discussions: FAIFA

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) has asked the Union Government to undertake periodic review of reforms in consultation with farmer representatives and associations.
It called for greater integration of farmer organisations in the agri-related decision-making process of the government.
While welcoming the reforms being initiated in the agricultural sector, the association appealed to the government to take necessary steps to ensure smooth implementation of policy reforms.
The association said initiatives such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and the eight-point farm reforms announced in the third tranche of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan would help the primary sector.
“To ensure well-ordered enactment of these reforms, the government should also embark on awareness and education of these policies among farmers,” Javare Gowda, President of the FAIFA, said in a statement here on Tuesday.
“This will prevent the spread of misinformation among the community and they will be able to fully benefit from these measures,” he said.
“We see initiatives like the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, as steps towards doubling farmer income by transformation and upgradation of existing agriculture production and marketing arrangement,” Yashwanth Chidipothu, National Spokesperson of FAIFA, said.
“The government should put in place a mechanism that allows periodic review of these reforms. This will allow market-related dynamics to be accounted for as well as protection of farmers’ interests,” he said.
To make this happen, the government should involve farmers and farmer associations in discussions on agriculture-based reforms.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...