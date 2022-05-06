IPGA sees scope to improve pulses trade with Argentina

The Indian Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the apex trade body for the sector, sees scope for increasing trade with Argentina, especially in pulses such as lentils.

Recently, a delegation led by IPGA chairman Bimal Kothari met the visiting Argentine Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Santiago Cafiero and Ambassador Hugo Gobbi and discussed avenues to strengthen the bilateral trade in agriculture and opening up potential avenues for expanding ties between both the countries.

Kothari said IPGA has suggested that Argentina look at growing pulses, especially lentils that the Indian market requires. Presently, small quantities of moong/green gram are being imported from Argentina.

The IPGA chairman extended invitation to a large number of delegates from Argentina to attend the sixth edition of The Pulses Conclave 2022 to be held in Mumbai in September this year.