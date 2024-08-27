IPL Biologicals Ltd, an agri-biological company with a portfolio of biopesticides, biofungicides, and biofertilizers and Spanish firm AFEPASA, one of the oldest manufacturers of biocontrol, nutrition, and plant biostimulation solutions in Europe, have signed an agreement to register and market IPL’s proprietary microbial biopesticides globally.

The first product to be registered will be IPL’s nematicide which has a very high level of efficacy. Starting with Europe, this product will be registered globally. As chemical products are largely ineffective against nematodes, the global market potential for IPL’s nematicide is huge, the company said in a statement.

The agreement was signed at the AFEPASA office in Spain by Harsh Bhagchandka, President IPL, and AFEPASA CEO, Manel Montaño. This partnership will benefit farmers across the world by providing solutions for the difficult-to-control pests, reducing their dependence on chemicals while improving yield and quality.

Harsh Bhagchandka, President of IPL Biologicals, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with AFEPASA in this groundbreaking partnership that will bring our cutting-edge agri-biological solutions to Europe. Due to resistance, many agri problems have defied solutions by chemical pesticides. Also, biological products do not have a problem of dangerous residue in the crops. Our biological products have shown remarkable efficacy in trials and large field demos all over the world. In AFEPASA, we have a partner who will enable us to quickly take-to-the-market our most exciting product.”

Manel Montaño, CEO of AFEPASA, said, “The strategic collaboration with IPL Biologicals will enable us offer innovative bio-pesticides to the European and global markets. We will be replacing harmful synthetic pesticides with safe biologicals, not only prioritizing the health of food consumers but also that of our environment. We are happy to be associated with IPL Biologicals, the global technology leader in agri-biologicals, and a company that has the most exciting technology path for the future, and who we are certain will dominate the global agri-biologicals market.”

IPL has over 50 bio solutions for pest and disease management, plant nutrient and health management. IPL Biologicals has recently introduced a second-generation consortium of pure-spore, 100% water-soluble products. IPL is setting up a new state-of-the-art plant in Gujarat with a total outlay of ₹400 crore.