Is ‘triple-dip’ La Nina in offing? Odds are high, say global models

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has declared a fresh La Nina alert in the tropical Pacific, which means there is a 70 per cent chance (about triple the normal likelihood) of another La Niña forming later this year. This is even as an existing long-drawn La Nina, thought to be firing up a concurrent Indian monsoon, had approached closure but has shown signs of revival during the last month or two.

Three-step scale to assess

The Australian Bureau has hastened to add in its latest update that the La Niña ‘alert’ (second on a three-step scale after assessing of causative atmospheric and ocean factors) is not a guarantee that La Niña will occur; rather it is an indication that most of the typical precursors of an event are in place. Earlier, a number of global weather models had pointed to an extended/ reviving La Nina evolving in the tropical Pacific.

Will La Nina repeat itself?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the US has gone on record wondering if a ‘triple-dip’ is in the offing, referring to the third successive season that sea-surface temperatures over the East Equatorial Pacific will trend lower, compared to the warmer West Equatorial Pacific, in a typically seesawing seasonal oceanic phenomenon. After the winter of 2020-21 and 2021-22, will the La Nina repeat itself this year? The odds are high, according to these global models.

Varying global impact

A La Nina often brings wet conditions to East Australia and heavy rain to Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. It scales up rain over North-East Brazil, Colombia and northern parts of South America. On the other hand, it can mean a rainfall deficiency in Uruguay and parts of Argentina; dryness along coastal Ecuador and North-West Peru. Other global effects include colder and stormier than average conditions across the North US and Canada, while being warmer and less stormy across the South; better rain in southern Africa while being deficient in Somalia and eastern Kenya.

Among longest in history

Back home, GP Sharma, President, Meteorology and Climate Change at private forecaster Skymet Weather, reasoned that the extended La Nina, which is touted by researchers variously as the second or third-longest in history, is likely driving this year’s monsoon to a fourth successful one on the trot. He told BusinessLine there is reason to believe that global warming is playing its role, as evidenced in the pattern of an intense heavy rain spell broken by sustained dryness and reflected in the simultaneous floods and drought in different parts of the country.

Monsoon trough behaviour

‘Or, just look at the behaviour of the overarching monsoon trough, the main driver of rainfall over the plains of the North and East. It appeared to have swapped its usual alignment for a more southerly one this year, too, locking into position over West and Central India, starting from South Rajasthan or even Gujarat in the West and snaking its way into the Bay of Bengal (normal alignment is from North-West Rajasthan and across the Indo-Gangetic plains before dipping in the Bay).” This alignment has deprived Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and the North-East their due rainfall,” Sharma said.

Incremental moisture feed

KJ Ramesh, former Director-General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), agreed saying the signs of global warming are visible over the monsoon. The warming causes the air to expand, raising its moisture-holding capacity. The moisture feed is lifted up against the heights of Western Ghats in the South or the Himalayas in the North, as the case may be, where it cools and is dumped as intense or extremely heavy rain in the catchment areas of reservoirs and setting off floods or landslides. He also pointed to the unprecedented flooding in Telangana this year. “I can’t recall a situation where both the Krishna and the Godavari have flooded in such a scale simultaneously.”