The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) has released its first estimate for 2024-25 season (October-September), according to which the net sugar production is likely to be 29.3 million tonnes (mt), lower than 31.96 mt in the previous season. According to ISMA, the gross production of sugar may be 33.3 mt (before diversion), which is same as was released in the preliminary estimate in July. In the last sugar season, the gross production was 34.1 mt, it said.

Ample supplies

However, due to a carry forward stock of about 8.5 mt from the previous season, the availability of sugar in the domestic market is likely to be comfortable. India’s sugar consumption was about 29 mt in the entire 2023-24 sugar season, based on the sales allocation data of the government.

“Sufficient availability of sugar will not only ensure a comfortable stock for domestic consumption and sustain the Ethanol Blending Program (EBP), but also open the room for exports, contributing to maintain the financial liquidity of sugar mills, enabling timely payments to farmers,” ISMA said in a statement.

Recently, the executive committee of ISMA reviewed the estimate based on latest satellite data and found that the crop condition looks good in the major sugarcane producing States. “Field reports also align with the findings of the satellite mapping report,” ISMA said in a statement.

Agri Min estimates differ

However, the Agriculture Ministry’s sugarcane production estimate, released on November 5, showed the cane output to fall to 439.93 mt in 2024-25 from 453.16 mt in 2023-24. Sources said the government has arrived at the estimate after taking into account acreage data through satellite mapping as well as the pest infestation reports from the field. Sources said there is a drop in acreage from 5.74 million hectares (mh) to 5.37 mh, but yield is expected to rise.

ISMA forecast said that total availability will be 41.78 mt, internal consumption 29 mt, sugar (sucrose) diversion towards ethanol 4 mt and closing stock (as on September 30, 2025) 8.78 mt in the 2024-25 season.

State-wise, it said, Maharashtra’s sugar production may drop from 11.85 mt to 11.1 mt, Karnataka flat at 5.81 mt and Uttar Pradesh also flat at 11 mt. Combined sugar production in other States may also fall to 5.38 mt from 5.41 mt.